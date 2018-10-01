Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (L) leave their hotel on the second day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom's Brexit secretary on Monday gave a combative speech at the Conservative Party conference in central England, where he told the audience the European Union had to get serious if it wanted a future deal and said the British government was not afraid of a no-deal scenario.

Dominic Raab told the crowd of party members and reporters gathered for the annual political event, this time held in the city of Birmingham, that the EU's approach to the Brexit negotiations had so far shown a lack of compromise and placed the onus on cracking a future deal firmly on Brussels.