A lack of clarity in the Brexit negotiations has left many British expatriates living in Spain uncertain about just how the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union will affect their lives in the future, the head of the group Brexpats in Spain told EFE in an interview Saturday.

Anne Hernandez, who has lived in Spain for 32 years and currently resides in the southern city of Mijas, moderates the Brexpats in Spain group on Facebook, which launched in 2016 following the UK's referendum decision to leave the EU.