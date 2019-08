British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during the joint press conference with French president Macron (unseen) prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Aug. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Acting Spanish Home Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska (C, rear) looks at several Civil Guard officers (R front), on board of a speedboat, after chairing he setting up of the Operative Coordination Center for G7 summit off Hondarribia coast, Basque Country, northern Spain, Aug. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

The Japanese prime minister has a clear agenda for the forthcoming G7 summit: to establish mitigation plans for Brexit and to push through a bilateral trade agreement with the United States.

Japan presided over the G20 summit in Osaka in June, which was marked by divisions between members and eclipsed by bilateral issues.