The foreign ministers of the so-called BRICS bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - on Monday issued an "energetic" message against "unilateralism and protectionism" during a meeting held in this capital to prepare for the group's upcoming presidential summit.

Although the participants emphasized that they were not referring to any particular country in issuing their statement, the Chinese government's representative - Foreign Minister Wang Yi - said that the most important "commitment" that was strengthened at the meeting was to "defend multilateralism" in the face of the "great challenge ... (to) the international community ... (by) unilateral actions."