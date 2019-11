Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) attends a meeting with members of the Business Council and management of the New Development Bank during the 11th BRICS leaders summit at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 14, 2019. The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) leaders summit took place on Nov. 13-14 in Brazil. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/KREMLIN/SPUTNIK/POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference following the 11th BRICS leaders summit at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 14, 2019. The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) leaders summit took place on Nov. 13-14 in Brazil. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) walks past Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) during a meeting of BRICS Business Counsel and New Development Bank in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 14, 2019. The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) leaders summit took place from Nov. 13-14 in Brazil. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (R) receives Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) for the BRICS dome session in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 14, 2019. The event is part of the XI Summit of the main emerging economies of the BRICS, which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a meeting with members of the Business Council and management of the New Development Bank during the 11th BRICS leaders summit at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 14, 2019. The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) leaders summit took place on Nov. 13 -14 in Brazil. (Brasil, Rusia, Sudáfrica) EFE/EPA/PAVEL GOLOVKIN / POOL

(L-R) The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi; Chinese President Xi Jinping; Russian President Vladimir Putin; and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attend the BRICS dome session in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 14, 2019. The event is part of the XI Summit of the main emerging economies of the BRICS, which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

The leaders of the BRICS group of five leading emerging market economies pledged Thursday to strengthen that bloc's multilateral development bank so it can finance a greater number of projects in Asia, Latin America and Africa.

At the close of a two-day summit in Brasilia, the presidents of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa and India's prime minister agreed to expand the activities of the New Development Bank and increase the number of member countries.