Passengers wait at the Plaza Constitucion train station the end of the transport strike called by the unions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 27 November 2018. Argentina returns slowly to normal after the assemblies that convened the main transport unions in protest to certain measures of the Government, which caused the cancellation of services for three hours. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), Nov. 27, 2018: Passengers await for the bus to come during a three-hour long strike lead by the Argentine Confederation of Transport Workers, which resulted in the suspension of transportation services such as buses, the subway, commuter trains, aircraft and boats from 4 am to 7 am. EPA/EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), Nov. 27, 2018: Passengers await for the bus to come during a three-hour long strike lead by the Argentine Confederation of Transport Workers, which resulted in the suspension of transportation services such as buses, the subway, commuter trains, aircraft and boats from 4 am to 7 am. EPA/EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina is slowly returning to normal after the main transport unions organized assemblies to protest certain government measures, protests which led to the cancellation of transport services for three hours Tuesday.

The strike, which was convened by the Argentine Confederation of Transport Workers, resulted in the suspension of transportation services such as buses, the subway, commuter trains, aircraft and boats from 4 am to 7 am.