Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 22 April 2022. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) inspects a guard of honor during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 22 April 2022. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 22 April 2022. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gesture during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 22 April 2022. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 22 April 2022. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Friday said the partnership between India and Britain “is a beacon in these stormy seas” as the global democracy and trade faced "growing threats" from autocracies, obliquely referring to Russia and China.

“The world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off free and fair trade, and trample on sovereignty,” Johnson said ahead of his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.