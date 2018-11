An undated file handout photo made available by Daniela Tejada showing Durham University PhD student Matthew Hedges (R) and his wife Daniela Tejada in London, Britain. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIELA TEJADA/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT

Jaber al-Lamki Executive Director Media and Strategic Communication of National Media Council talks to media about British citizen Matthew Hedges who was convicted of spying on the United Arab Emirates for foreign countries, during press briefing in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

A British researcher on Monday was released from jail in the United Arab Emirates after the life sentence he received on charges of espionage was pardoned earlier in the day, a UAE governmental spokesperson told EFE.

Matthew Hedges had left jail, but Jaber al-Lamki said the UAE government did not know where he had gone after his release or when he would leave the country.