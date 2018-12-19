Pro EU protesters wave the EU flag as they demonstrate outside of the parliament, calling for a People's Vote in London, Britain, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

British business groups on Wednesday criticized lawmakers for focusing on disputes and said a no-deal Brexit scenario in 100 days' time would be catastrophic for the economy.

The British Chambers of Commerce, Confederation of British Industry, Manufacturers' Organisation, Federation of Small Businesses and Institute of Directors on Wednesday said the risk of a no-deal Brexit was already having a negative impact on businesses and the economy, and that the need to put contingency plans in place for an exit from the European Union without a deal were a drain on resources and time.