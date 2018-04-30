Protesters gather for demonstration over the so-called Windrush scandal outside the British Home Office in London on April 28, 2018. Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned on April 29 over the controversy. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Londoner Marcia Fredericks, 53, stands outside the British Home Office during a demonstration amid the so-called Windrush scandal on April 28, 2018. British Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned on April 29 over the controversy. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd in central London on April 24, 2018. Rudd resigned on April 29 amid controversy over the so-called Windrush scandal. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Sunday presented her resignation to Prime Minister Theresa May after several weeks of controversy in the United Kingdom over the establishment of annual deportation quotas for illegal immigrants - the so-called Windrush scandal.

The political opposition - Britain's Labour Party - had called for Rudd's resignation in recent days after the publication in British media of documents indicating that she knew about the quotas despite having denied knowledge of them to a Parliamentary committee.