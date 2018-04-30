British Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Sunday presented her resignation to Prime Minister Theresa May after several weeks of controversy in the United Kingdom over the establishment of annual deportation quotas for illegal immigrants - the so-called Windrush scandal.
The political opposition - Britain's Labour Party - had called for Rudd's resignation in recent days after the publication in British media of documents indicating that she knew about the quotas despite having denied knowledge of them to a Parliamentary committee.