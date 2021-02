Australian national Sara Connor (R) and British national David Taylor (L) embrace during a reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

Sara Connor of Australia looks on during her trial at the Denpasar District Court in Bali, Indonesia, 21 February 2017. EPA/MADE NAGI

British national David Taylor participates in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

British national David Taylor is escorted by immigration officers after he was released from prison in Bali, Indonesia, 11 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

A British man jailed on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali over the brutal killing of a local policeman was released from prison Thursday after completing his sentence.

David Taylor was released at 8 am, Directorate General of Corrections spokesperson Rika Aprianti told EFE. It is expected he will be deported. EFE-EPA