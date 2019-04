UK Member of the European Parliament Richard Ashworth in his office in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 7, 2019. EFE/Lara Malvesí

UK Member of the European Parliament Richard Ashworth in his office in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 7, 2019. EFE/Lara Malvesí

UK Member of the European Parliament Richard Corbett in his office in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 7, 2019. EFE/Lara Malvesí

UK Member of the European Parliament Richard Corbett in his office in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 7, 2019. EFE/Lara Malvesí

Amid Brexit uncertainty and rising levels of anxiety, British members of the European parliament live in a sort of limbo, the labor party leader in Europe told EFE Sunday.

Richard Corbett's, office has been taken over by cardboard boxes as he has started to pack away his files in preparation for the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.