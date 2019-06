Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain (c.) receives US President Donald Trump (r.) and his wife, first lady Melania Trump (l.) on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Buckingham Palace in London, where the queen and president both stressed the values shared by Americans and Britons in their respective toasts during a state banquet. EFE-EPA/Str

(l. to r.) US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, Charles, prince of Wales and Camilla, duchess of Cornwall pose for a photo on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Buckingham Palace in London, where both queen and president stressed the values shared by Americans and Britons. EFE-EPA/Str

The British monarchy displayed all its pomp this Monday in welcoming US President Donald Trump at the start of his three-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

Though Trump - who couldn't wait for Air Force One to land in London before renewing his feud with the city's Muslim mayor - was met by protests, both he and Queen Elizabeth II stressed the values shared by Americans and Britons in their respective toasts during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.