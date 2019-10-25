A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a debate in the House of Commons in London, Britain, 04 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENT / JESSICA TAYLOR HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

British opposition parties on Wednesday in the House of Commons blocked the holding of parliamentary elections, as requested by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at least until the law against Britain's exit from the European Union without an agreement goes through all the parliamentary requirements in the coming days.

Johnson had needed the support of two-thirds of the House of Commons to move forward with his proposal to call Britons to the polls on Oct. 15, but he obtained only 298 votes, substantially below the 434 he required.