British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) is welcomed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in his official residence in The Hague, The Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/BART MAAT

The British prime minister met with her Dutch counterpart Tuesday as part of a series of impromptu meetings with European leaders after a vote on the United Kingdom's draft deal to leave the European Union was delayed as it became apparent members of parliament would not back her plan.

Theresa May met Mark Rutte for a breakfast meeting Tuesday at his official residence in the Hague as part of a series of meetings with key EU leaders in a bid to seek reassurances over her draft deal, and in particular over a backstop arrangement to guarantee a soft Irish border