The United Kingdom's prime minister, Theresa May, addresses British troops serving at the Royal Air Force's Akrotiri air base in Cyprus, on Dec. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/Petros Karadjias

In her traditional Christmas message, the United Kingdom's prime minister on Sunday lauded members of the country's emergency services who aided the victims of terror attacks and other tragedies over the past year and called for unity.

Theresa May _ the daughter of a vicar _ also said Britons should take pride in the UK's "Christian heritage" and its shared values of love, service and compassion.