British Prime Minister Theresa May gives a press conference at the end of European council in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

The British prime minister will face a vote of no confidence on her leadership of the Conservative Party on Wednesday.

The ruling Conservative Party has gathered enough support to challenge Theresa May's leadership, a statement by Sir Graham Brady of the 1922 Committee parliamentary group said.