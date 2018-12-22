Passengers await at the London Gatwick airport after it was reopened following an incident involving the illegal use of drones in Sussex, the United Kingdom, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Police in the United Kingdom's county of Sussex have arrested two people on suspicion of being implicated in the incident involving remotely-piloted aircraft spotted at London Gatwick that forced the international airport to shut down for more than a day, officials said in a statement released on Saturday.

According to the statement, Sussex police arrested a man and a woman – who are suspected of being linked to the illegal presence of several industrial-sized drones at the UK's second-largest airport, causing severe flight disruption – just after 10 pm on Friday.