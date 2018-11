A Union Flag and a European Union (EU) flag are flown by pro-EU supporters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, Jan 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

The British pound extended its gains on Tuesday as United Kingdom and European Union officials found an agreement to avoid a so-called hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE, citing Ireland's national radio and television broadcaster RTE.

The report said negotiations regarding the border had concluded.