A handout photo made available by Pfizer shows an ampule with BNT162b2, the mRNA-based vaccine against COVID-19 at Pfizer BioNTec in Puurs, Belgium, issued 30 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/PFIZER / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Pfizer shows manufacturing operations related to the Covid vaccine at Pfizer BioNTech in Puurs, Belgium, issued 30 November 2020. EPA-EFE/PFIZER / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United Kingdom on Wednesday became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to begin rolling out their product in the coming days.

After license approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA), the vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week, the British Ministry of Health said in a statement. EFE-EPA