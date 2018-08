(FILE) Laureate in Literature V.S. Naipaul from Britain arrives for the 100th anniversary of the Nobel Prizes at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 6, 2001 (issued Aug. 11, 2018). EPA-EFE/Gerry_Penn

The British writer and Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul, died at his home in London at the age of 85, family sources reported Saturday.

His wife, Lady Naipaul, who described the author as a giant in everything he achieved, said in a statement that "he died surrounded by all the people he loved, having lived a life full of wonderful creativity and effort."