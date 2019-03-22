With two minutes of silence and the Islamic call to prayer on Friday, New Zealand remembered the 50 people killed one week ago in a terror attack in two Christchurch mosques, considered the worst mass shooting in the country’s modern history.
"Last Friday I stood in this mosque and saw hatred and rage in the eyes of the terrorist, who killed and martyred 50 people, wounded 42 and broke the hearts of millions around the world," said Gamal Fouda, the imam of the Al Noor mosque where 42 people died.