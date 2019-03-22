A student from Cashmere High School is consoled after the funeral of his fellow student Sayyad Ahmed Milne, aged 14, one of the 50 victims of the mosque shootings, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mourners pray at the funeral of Haji Mohammed Daoud Nabi during the 12th funeral for the 50 victims of the mosque shootings, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mourners attend a vigil to remember the victims of last week's terrorist attack on Christchurch's Al Noor mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre, in Adelaide, Australia, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Al Noor Masjid on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

With two minutes of silence and the Islamic call to prayer on Friday, New Zealand remembered the 50 people killed one week ago in a terror attack in two Christchurch mosques, considered the worst mass shooting in the country’s modern history.

"Last Friday I stood in this mosque and saw hatred and rage in the eyes of the terrorist, who killed and martyred 50 people, wounded 42 and broke the hearts of millions around the world," said Gamal Fouda, the imam of the Al Noor mosque where 42 people died.