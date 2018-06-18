The brother-in-law of Spain's king entered prison on the outskirts of the ancient central city of Avila early Monday to begin serving a jail sentence of five years and 10 months for corruption, the country's penitentiary service said.

Iñaki Urdangarín, who is married to Princess Cristina, was allowed the option of being able to pick the prison of his choice and selected the rural Brieva penitentiary, located seven kilometers (4.3 miles) east of Avila, which is normally used to house women offenders but has a secluded unit in which men can serve their sentences.