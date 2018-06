Inaki Urdangarin, Spain's King Felipe VI brother-in-law, leaves the court after he received his imprisonment order in Palma Majorca, the Balearic Islands, Spain, June 13, 2018. EPA/BALLESTEROS

The brother-in-law of the king of Spain arrived midday Wednesday at a regional court on the Balearic Island of Mallorca to be instructed that he had five days to turn himself in to complete a five-year jail sentence after being found guilty of corruption.

Iñaki Urdangarín arrived at the Palma courthouse where officials informed him of the requirements he had to fulfill in order to complete a jail term set at five years and 10 months.