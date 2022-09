Michel Bouchat (right) and Delphine Paci (left), attorneys for Salah Abdeslam, a defendant in March 2016 Brussels suicide bombings that killed 32 civilians, spoke to members of the media on 12 September 2022 during a pause in the trial's preliminary hearing. Among the points addressed during the hearing were controversial individual glass compartments in which the accused are to be held during the trial, which is not scheduled to get under way in earnest until jury selection on Oct. 10. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The trial of 10 men accused of involvement in terrorist attacks in Belgium's capital that killed 32 civilians in March 2016 got under way on Monday with a preliminary hearing to discuss procedural matters.

Among the points addressed were controversial individual glass compartments in which the accused are to be held during the trial, which is not scheduled to get under way in earnest until jury selection on Oct. 10.