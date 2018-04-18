Paul Bekaert, lawyer for former Catalan Minister of Culture Lluis Puig Gordi announced the postponement of the hearing on May 16 due to a lack of information from Spain at the end of an hearing at Brussels Courthouse in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Former Catalan Minister of Culture Lluis Puig Gordi arrives at Brussels Courthouse for a hearing in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A preliminary court hearing for three former Catalan regional government ministers challenging a Spanish extradition request from self-imposed exile in Belgium has been postponed until next month, their defense lawyer said Wednesday.

Former Catalan ministers for health, Antoni Comin; culture, Lluis Puig and agriculture, Meritxell Serret are wanted by Spanish authorities for an investigation into accusations of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for their alleged role in the October Catalan separatist referendum and the subsequent declaration of independence which was ruled illegal by Spain.