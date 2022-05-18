EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a press statement on the Commission's proposals regarding 'REPowerEU, defence investment gaps and the relief and reconstruction of Ukraine' at the European Commission, in Brussels, Belgium, 18 May 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Commission has proposed more financial assistance for Ukraine worth up to 9 billion euros ($9.4bln) to help rebuild the country in the wake of the Russian invasion, president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.