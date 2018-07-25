Dozens turned out on July 24, 2018, in Buenos Aires for a protest displaying the emblematic green handkerchief symbolizing the fight to legalize abortion in Argentina to demand the separation of Church and State. EFE-EPA/Maria Paulina Rodriguez

Dozens of people turned out in front of the Buenos Aires cathedral on Tuesday for a "pañuelazo," a peaceful demonstration to demand the separation of church and state in Argentina.

Vilma Ripoll, with the Socialist Workers Movement (MST), noted the popularity of the green "pañuelo" (handkerchief) as the pro-abortion symbol in the political and social debate over abortion and said that "whatever happens" in the country's Senate in two weeks, the next battle will be that of "the orange handkerchief," the color selected by various social groups to symbolize the struggle to ensure the separation of church and state.