The city of Buenos Aires on Tuesday began the process of vaccinating all residents over age 50 by allowing interested persons to register and request an appointment to get the first dose of the two-dose series, Buenos Aires Health Minister Fernan Quiros said.

"We're continuing to expand the age range to have access to vaccination against Covid-19. Starting now, people over age 50 can register to receive an appointment (to get) the first dose of the vaccine," the minister said on his Twitter account, where he provided a link to access the Web site where people may sign up for the jab.