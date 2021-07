Rescue equipment in operation at the site of the partial collapse of a 12-story condo building in Surfside, Florida, on June 30, 2021. EFE/Cristobal Herrera

Rescue teams are tirelessly removing rubble from the huge mound of debris resulting from the partial collapse of a 12-story condo building in Surfside, Florida, and - so far - the confirmed death toll stands at 16, although another 147 people are missing or unaccounted for.

Rescue and recovery efforts are in their seventh day and the task is being made difficult by rain and the threat of a tropical storm moving in the direction of the Miami metro area, where Surfside is located.