Relatives of victims and local residents mourn the deaths of at least two people following the collapse of two residential buildings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

An injured person is rescued after the collapse of two residential buildings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

An injured person is taken by helicopter to a hospital after the collapse of two residential buildings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

At least two people died and two others were injured when a pair of four-story residential buildings collapsed on Friday in a militia-controlled neighborhood of this southeastern Brazilian metropolis, authorities said.

They added that rescue teams are continuing to search for bodies amid the rubble of the buildings.