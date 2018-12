Israeli President Reuven Rivlin leans on the coffin of Israeli author and co-founder of NGO Peace Now, Amos Oz, during a memorial service at the Tzavta Theater in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The establishment of a new Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank could compromise a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, Israeli NGO Peace Now warned on Monday.

According to Peace Now, the Israeli government informed the High Court of Justice on Dec. 26 that it had allocated a vast block of land to the ministry of housing in order to plan a new Jewish settlement called Guivat Eitam in southern Bethlehem, near the village of a-Nahla.