Members of the Bangladeshi Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police investigates the scene in front of a high-rise building partially damaged in a fire that broke in Banani, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Mar. 29, 2019, a day after the FR tower fire. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

The exterior of a burned building seen at Banani, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Mar.29, 2019, a day after the FR tower fire. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Police in Bangladesh on Sunday said they have arrested two owners of a commercial complex in capital Dhaka that was razed by fire this week, causing over two dozen deaths.

Mashiur Rahman, chief of Dhaka's detective branch of police, told EFE that Tasvir Ul Islam was arrested about 10.45 pm on Saturday night while SMHI Faruque was held around 1.30 am on at Bashundhara area of the city.