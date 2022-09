Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele speaks during a broadcast on a national television network in San Salvador on 16 September 2022. EFE/El Salvador Presidential House/EDITORIAL USE ONLY AVAILABLE ONLY TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (CREDIT MANDATORY)

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's announcement that he will seek re-election in 2024 was met Friday with expressions of approval from supporters of the right-wing incumbent and claims by critics that his planned candidacy is illegal.

Until a year ago, a sitting president was required to spend 10 years out of office before running for a second five-year mandate.