Nayib Bukele proclaimes himself as the winner of the 2019 presidential election in San Salvador, El Salvador on Feb. 3, 2019. ËPA-EFE / Rodrigo Sura /FILE

The electoral shake-up that El Salvador experienced with the victory of Nayib Bukele over the weekend forces traditional parties to renew themselves to regain the sympathy of voters and to remain able to compete in the 2021 legislative elections.

With more than 53 percent of the total votes, the triumph of Bukele, candidate of the right-wing Great Alliance for National Unity (GANA), broke apart the bipartisanship that had been maintained by the governing Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) and the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) parties, both of which saw their popularity drop alarmingly in these elections.