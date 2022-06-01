Three years into Nayib Bukele's term as president of El Salvador, despite being strenuously questioned by national and international actors for some of his decisions, public opinion polls show that he is still enjoying a honeymoon with the public, as evidenced by his high approval ratings.

Over the past week, two surveys have once again demonstrated his popularity with Salvadorans and Bukele seems not to have suffered the traditional political dropoff in support a ways into the mandate, with the public heavily backing his latest plan: waging "war" against violent gangs.