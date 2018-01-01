Bulgaria inaugurated on Monday its first semestral European Union's Council presidency, currently focused on the United Kingdom Brexit negotiation and the overall effects of the European Union's immigration crisis.
According to a Bulgarian EU Council presidential statement its priorities will be driven by the motto: 'United we stand strong', which also happens to be the motto on Bulgaria's national coat of arms, the EU's poorest nation with a population of 7.1 million, and a very ambitious agenda from here till June 2018.