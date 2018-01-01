An employee of the Bulgarian National Bank presents the new limited edition coin made from gold and silver with a nominal value of 10 leva (5 euros) bearing the logo of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU during an official ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria Dec 29, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE) /VASSIL DONEV

EU and Bulgarian flags glow on the facade of an office building in Sofia, Bulgaria, Dec 28, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE) /VASSIL DONEV

Bulgarian National Bank presents the new limited edition coin made from gold and silver with a nominal value of 10 leva (5 euros) bearing the logo of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU during an official ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria Dec 29, 2017.EFE-EPA (FILE) /VASSIL DONEV

Bulgaria inaugurated on Monday its first semestral European Union's Council presidency, currently focused on the United Kingdom Brexit negotiation and the overall effects of the European Union's immigration crisis.

According to a Bulgarian EU Council presidential statement its priorities will be driven by the motto: 'United we stand strong', which also happens to be the motto on Bulgaria's national coat of arms, the EU's poorest nation with a population of 7.1 million, and a very ambitious agenda from here till June 2018.