People hold flaming flags of the EU and Nato during a protest against the EU in Sofia, Bulgaria on Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

A woman set fire to the EU flag during a protest against the EU in Sofia, Bulgaria on Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Bulgaria was on Thursday hit by protests that coincided with its inauguration to the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Throughout the morning, demonstrators gathered outside parliament to demand that the country ratify the Istanbul Convention on the fight against gender-based violence, which an ultra-nationalist party within the leading coalition was reticent to do.