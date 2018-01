President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Junker attends for a press conference at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Junker (L) stands as Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov (R) shows a drawing of Balkan Gas Hub during a press conference at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jan. 12, 2018.

Bulgaria's prime minister on Friday advocated for the normalization of ties between the European Union and Turkey and Russia, adding that his country would endeavor to achieve this during its six-month presidency of the council of the EU.

Boyko Borissov was speaking alongside European Council chief Jean-Claude Juncker at a ceremony in the Bulgarian capital Sofia that opened Bulgaria's six-month rotating presidency of the EU body.