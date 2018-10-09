People attend a vigil in protest against the rape and murder of journalist Viktoria Marinova in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Bulgarian police have arrested a person suspected of links to the rape and murder of a reporter who was investigating alleged corruption related to European Union funds, a spokesperson for the Eastern European country's interior ministry told EFE on Tuesday.

Viktoria Marinova's beaten corpse, which showed signs of rape and brutal violence, had been found on Saturday in the northern Bulgarian city of Ruse, located next to the border with Romania some 320 kilometers (199 miles) to the northeast of the capital, Sofia.