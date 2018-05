A man hods a Soviet Union flag and a portrait of Joseph Stalin in front of the Red Army monument during Victory Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria, 09 May 2018. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

A Bulgarian veteran from the World War II stands in front of the Red Army monument during Victory Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria, 09 May 2018. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

A child dressed in Russian uniform stands in front of the Red Army monument during Victory Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria, 09 May 2018. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Bulgarian citizens, including World War II veterans, gathered at the Red Army monument in the capital Sofia on Wednesday to mark Victory Day, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on the ground.

Victory Day is observed on May 9 by Russia and former Soviet states, and commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany during WWII.