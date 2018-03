Citizens participate in a tribute to the Brazilian Councilor Marielle Franco organized by the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL) in the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEDSON ALVES

Thousands of people accompany the departure of the coffin of the Brazilian councilor Marielle Franco after the wake celebrated in the Municipal Chamber of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Lacerda

A view of bullet holes in the car where Brazilian councilor Marielle Franco was travelling when she was shot and killed, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Sayao

The bullets used to kill Marielle Franco, a human rights activist and Rio de Janeiro city councilor, came from lots that had been sold to Brazil's Federal Police in 2006, Rio television station RJTV reported Friday, citing forensic experts.

The tests conducted Thursday indicated that that police force purchased the bullets from a Brazilian company, CBC, on Dec. 29, 2006, and that the batch numbers were 220-821 and 220-822, the station added.