A view of the inside of the largest children's hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, where many patients and their families - but not all - take refuge when air-raid sirens blare. EFE/Borja Sanchez Trillo

Bunkers under Ukraine children's hospital not an option for every patient

An air-raid siren blares in Odessa, prompting medical staff in this southern Ukrainian city's largest children's hospital to prepare to move newborns and older children alike to underground bunkers.

But amid the flurry of activity, some patients at the Odessa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital - those receiving treatment in an intensive-care unit or a neonatal ward on one of its floors - simply cannot be moved despite the risk of a Russian airstrike.