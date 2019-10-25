A photo provided on Oct. 24, 2019, by the Mexico's Profepa environmental protection agency that shows several officials placing a buoy to mark a reserve in the Upper Gulf of California for the critically endangered porpoise known as the vaquita. EPA-EFE/PROFEPA

A photo provided on Oct. 24, 2019, by the Mexico's Profepa environmental protection agency that shows several officials placing buoys to mark a reserve in the Upper Gulf of California for the critically endangered porpoise known as the vaquita. EPA-EFE/PROFEPA

Mexican authorities on Thursday began using buoys to mark off a reserve for a critically endangered porpoise known as the vaquita, the world's smallest cetacean, and prevent fishing boats from intruding on its last remaining habitat.

Two buoys - out of a total of 10 - were placed inside the reserve in the Upper Gulf of California that was established for the protection of the world's most endangered marine mammal species, an action that is part of a series of efforts being carried out by the Profepa environmental protection agency and other institutions.