A bullet-shattered window is visible at the French Embassy on March 3, 2018, a day after a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

A burned wreckage of a car on a street next to the French Embassy is seen on March 3, 2018, after a terrorist attack the day before in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

Security forces in Burkina Faso operate on a street on March 3, 2018, a day after a terrorist attack in the capital, Ouagadougou. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

Burkina Faso's prime minister on Saturday visited the site of a terror attack in the capital Ouagadougou, a day after eight soldiers were killed and 80 people were wounded in simultaneous attacks on an army headquarters and the French Embassy.

Paul Kaba Thieba said he was greatly disturbed by the violence while speaking at the site of Friday's car bombing.