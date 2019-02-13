Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard arrive for a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A car bombing that targeted a bus carrying members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard in the country's far southeast has killed at least 27 soldiers and injured several dozen more, states news agencies reported Wednesday.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency, the suicide attack against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took place on a highway near the city of Zahedan, located close to the borders of Pakistan and Afghanistan in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, some 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.