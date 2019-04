Bolivian police rescue teams and firefighters arrive with bodies at the Hospital de Clinicas in La Paz on April 22, 2019, after a bus crash near the capital that killed at least 25. EFE-EPA/ Martin Alipaz

Local residents and first responders inspect the area of a bus crash that killed at least 25 people near Yolosita, Bolivia, on 22 April 2019. EFE-EPA/ Stringer

A bus ran off the road and plunged 350 meters (about 1,150 ft.) to the bottom of a ravine near the Bolivian capital, resulting in 25 deaths, a senior police officer told EFE Monday.

The commander of the highway patrol, Col. Fernando Rojas, said that the accident occurred near the town of Yolosita, some 90 km (56 mi.) from La Paz in a mountainous zone.