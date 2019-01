Photo sent by the paper Juventud Rebelde showing the victims of a bus crash from Jan. 10, 2019 in Guantánamo, Cuba. EPA-EFE/ Lilibeth Alfonso/ Juventud Rebelde

Seven people were killed and 33 others injured when a bus carrying mainly tourists flipped over on a highway in the southeastern province of Guantanamo, Cuban media said.

The accident occurred Thursday night on a notoriously dangerous stretch of road between the cities of Baracoa and Guantanamo.