A group of volunteers and citizens help passengers trapped in a bus that fell off a cliff in Sablayan, in the Philippines, on Mar 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/STR/MEJOR CALIDAD DISPONIBLE

Nineteen people were killed and at least 20 others injured on Wednesday when a commuter bus crashed in the central Philippines.

The accident occurred at dawn in the coastal town of Sablayan, in the west of Mindoro Island, about 250 kilometers south of Manila.