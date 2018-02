View of the school bus that crashed while transporting a boys soccer team in Villaguay, Argentina, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/EL ONCE

Two people were killed and 15 others injured when a school bus transporting a boys soccer team crashed on a bridge Monday in Villaguay, a city in the eastern Argentine province of Entre Rios, police said.

The accident occurred around 6:00 am when the double-decker bus hit the Tigrecito bridge, which is under construction, police spokesmen told the official Telam news agency, adding that the driver and another adult died in the crash.